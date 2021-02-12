Person of interest in Portage couple’s disappearance linked to 2018 case

An undated courtesy photo of Bonifacio Pena, 17, who went missing in 2018.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his parents is also a person of interest in a 2018 missing persons case, police say.

Bonifacio Miguel Pena, 17, of Gobles, was last seen May 19, 2018, in Portage, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

He was last seen leaving a friend’s house, allegedly getting into the car with some other unknown individuals.

Portage Department of Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold confirmed to News 8 Friday that Nicholas Johnson is a person of interest in the Pena case.

Nick Johnson, already behind bars on unrelated weapons charges, is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his parents Gary and Laura Johnson.

A booking photo of Nicholas Johnson from the Kalamazoo County Jail. (Feb. 9, 2021)

Gary and Laura Johnson have not been seen since last week. When police went to their Portage home Tuesday, they say they found “signs of violence” and Armold said the case increasingly appears to be a homicide investigation.

On Friday, crews started digging in the Gourdneck State Game Area, only a few miles from the Johnsons’ home. Armold said they expected to find one or both of the Johnsons’ bodies.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says it is still actively investigating the Pena case.