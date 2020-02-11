Person of interest in custody in Albion robbery, assault

The U-Haul used in an robbery in Albion Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Albion Department of Public Safety)

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — One person of interest is in custody in connection to a robbery where an Albion store clerk was assaulted and tied up.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said the person of interest who is in custody is in connection to Monday’s robbery at the Albion Hydroponics on N. Eaton Street south of I-94.

The U-Haul van used in the robbery along with some of the stolen property were found.

ADPS said two men went into the gardening supply store and threatened the worker with a gun, assaulted the worker and then left the worker tied up in the bathroom. They made off with cash, driving off in a U-Haul van.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reniger at 517.629.7854 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.