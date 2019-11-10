Person hit by Amtrak train headed towards BC

An Amtrak train prepares to leave Penn Station in New York, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Amtrak train hit a person on the track.

The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday about 20 miles from the Jackson station. The train was headed towards Battle Creek.

Kimberly Woods, spokesperson for Amtrak, says 65 customers were on the train.

There are no reports of any customers or crew members being injured, according to an email from Woods.

Service on the train had been suspended. It had not arrived at the Battle Creek station as of 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to Amtrak’s online map.

Woods say an investigation into the incident is underway.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.