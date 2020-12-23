People experiencing homelessness in Kzoo get free coats

Community groups in Kalamazoo gave out new coats to homeless people living along the river on Dec. 23, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Community groups in Kalamazoo gave out new coats to homeless people living along the river Wednesday afternoon.

First United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo members say they have given out about 70 coats so far that also turn into sleeping bags.

The effort was made in partnership with Helping Other People Exceed (H.O.P.E) thru Navigation and the Kalamazoo Urban Alliance.

Police officers from several local agencies came by to help pass out the coats.

Community groups say they wanted to do more to help with temperatures getting colder and the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to add to economic hardships.

“Kalamazoo is definitely a very caring community along with a lot of the support organizations that really have been wrapping around themselves. Around this community but are really being more intentional and making sure we are not violating the CDC guidelines of not desegregating unhoused people but making sure that we are giving them the basic needs that they need with dignity and with hope,” said Gwendolyn Hooker of HOPE thru Navigation.

People want to help can visit the websites of the First United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Urban Alliance or HOPE thru Navigation.