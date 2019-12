Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters in Holland on Dec. 4, 2019.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will be joining President Donald Trump at a Battle Creek rally slated for Dec. 18.

Pence will participate in a bus tour that stops in Saginaw and Battle Creek.

While in Battle Creek, Pence will give remarks during Trump’s Merry Christmas rally.

The event will be hosted at 7 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena, which is located at 1 McCamly Square. Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission.

Pence took a bus tour through West Michigan last week.