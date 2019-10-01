Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck twice

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by two vehicles in Portage.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Sprinkle Road at Commercial Avenue.

Officers say a pedestrian was on Sprinkle Road and attempting to cross to the east side of the road.

While waiting in the center turn lane, a 65-year-old Kalamazoo man pulled out of a private driveway on Sprinkle Road and hit the pedestrian, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Officers say the pedestrian was thrown into the southbound lanes. A 2006 Chevy pickup driven by a 57-year-old Kalamazoo resident then struck the pedestrian for a second time.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to a hospital. The two drivers were not injured.

Traffic on Sprinkle Road was restricted for about three hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.