MSP: Pedestrian killed in 1-94 crash in Portage

The Michigan State Police on the scene where a fatal car crash happened. (Nov. 6, 2019)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on I-94 in Portage Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police identified the pedestrian Thursday morning as 38-year-old Omari Bell. He is from the Detroit area.

An eastbound vehicle struck Bell when he was walking near mile marker 78 in Portage around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an MSP news release.

Omari was killed in the crash. The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries, the release said.

Shortly before the crash, Kalamazoo County Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting a man, who was wearing dark clothing, was seen walking near the roadway on westbound I-94, according to MSP.

State police said the circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.