Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for those accused in a hit-in-run crash in Kalamazoo that left a pedestrian injured.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of W. Vine Street and S. Westnedge Avenue.

A 55-year-old man was struck by the car and found by officers unresponsive in the road. He was taken to a hospital and he’s in fair condition, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses told police a Black woman was driving a white sport utility type or van, possibly a Dodge Caravan, when she struck the victim.

The passenger, a Black man, went out of the car to go to the area where the victim was injured. He then went back to the car that drove away eastbound on Vine Street, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.