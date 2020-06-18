Peaceful protest in Kzoo calls for police reform

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — People are peacefully gathering in Kalamazoo Thursday for a Black Lives Matter protest.

People came on W. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo near the CVS pharmacy to call for police reform.

Around 4 p.m., there were 18 people protesting, but the number grew to more than two dozen as the even went on.

The protesters are also demanding police officers be removed from local schools.

Demonstrators held up signs to traffic driving by. Many cars honked to show their support.

People at the event say action needs to be taken right away.

“It’s very important. We’ve been wanting change for a long time. We don’t want it. Now we’re going to get it, we demand it. It’s a demand at this point,” said protest organizer Quinton Bryant.

An event planned for Friday will paint Black Lives Matter on a section of the street by Bronson Park.