PDPS arrest suspect in high school threat

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a suspect who is in connection to the social media threat that was made to harm Portage Northern High School this week.

The Portage Department of Public safety say they arrested a 17-year-old girl of Kalamazoo. The suspect is a student at the high school.

The suspect made the threat shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Police say they searched the suspect’s home and did not find any weapons or related items that suggest she was going to carry out the threat.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

PDPS say they will seek a charge from prosecutors of making a terrorist threat or a false report of a terrorist threat. The charge is a felony and is punishable for not more than 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.