PD: Missing Tenn. teen, toddler may be in Kzoo

An undated courtesy photo of Serenitty Morse-Switzer and her 2-year-old daughter, Bianca Morse.

ALCOA, Tenn. (WOOD) — Police say a 17-year-old girl and her 2-year-old daughter who are missing from Tennessee may be heading to Kalamazoo.

An undated courtesy photo of 2-year-old Bianca Morse. (Alcoa Police Department)

Detectives in Alcoa, Tennessee say 17-year-old Serenitty A. Morse-Switzer and 2-year-old Bianca Nicole Marie Morse were discovered missing from their foster home early Tuesday morning. The mother and daughter were last seen in their bedroom around 10 p.m. Monday.

An undated courtesy photo of 17-year-old Serenitty Morse-Switzer. (Alcoa Police Department)

The girls’ foster mother said she found a bedroom window open and two suitcases and clothing missing from the room.

Detectives believe the pair may be with family in Kalamazoo. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call their local police department.