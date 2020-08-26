PD: Man attacks 2 people with baseball bat, large machete

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is facing assault charges after police say he attacked two people with a baseball bat and a large machete.

Police were called just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of E. Vine St. in Kalamazoo, according to a release.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer and her K9, Norman, were in the area at the time of the attack and tracked the 41-year-old suspect through the woods, police say. About 20 minutes later, the dog found him and he was taken into custody.

Police say the victims, whose names weren’t released, received minor injuries.

The suspect, who also wasn’t named, is being held at the Kalamazoo County jail. He’s facing two felony domestic assault charges and two outstanding arrest warrants on an assault charge and a vehicle theft charge.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.