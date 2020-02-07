PD: Dog rescued from Battle Creek storage unit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Whoever left a dog in a Battle Creek storage unit without food or water could face criminal charges, police say.

The Battle Creek Police Department says it got a report around 10 a.m. Tuesday of a dog barking in a unit at U-Haul Moving and Storage off Beckley Road near M-66.

Animal control put a 24-hour notice on the unit. When officers returned the next morning, the dog was still barking, so they opened the unit and discovered a Great Dane.

The dog, which is OK, was taken to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter.

BCPD is looking for the owner and says that person could face neglect charges.

U-Haul’s policy prohibits keeping animals in the units, BCPD said.

