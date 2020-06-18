PD: 1 shot in leg at Battle Creek gas station

Closings & Delays
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in an apparent drive-by.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Battle Creek Police Department says the victim was in his car at a gas station — though a release did not specify where — when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired several shots.

The person was shot was hospitalized with a wound to the leg.

BCPD didn’t provide any details Wednesday night about whether it had identified suspects, saying only that the shooting was still under investigation.

