Patient of accused doctor is ‘shocked and horrified’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Patients are voicing concerns after state health officials warn that some may need to get tested.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs filed a complaint against Dr. Roger Beyer on May 21. Beyer owns Women’s Health Care Specialists and Beyer Research.

The complaint alleges his office repeatedly used anorectal manometers that were cleaned inconsistently between patients.

Lissa Edminister says she was treated by Beyer for several years and participated in several studies on migraines and incontinence.

“I was completely shocked and horrified,” Edminister said. “Although I didn’t use the anal probe, there were questions about the speculums and to do any research study, I was examined twice with a speculum. It makes you wonder ‘was that speculum clean?’”

According to Edminister, the office always appeared clean.

On Tuesday, Beyer told 24 Hour News 8 the allegations are a misunderstanding and will be cleared up with the state.

“We called the device division of the (Food and Drug Administration) and they said that what we were doing was proper,” Beyer said.

Beyer denies any patients were treated with unclean equipment.

“They were sanitized. They were sanitized better than what the (regulations) asked for,” Beyer said.

Penny Born of the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Service Department says they are helping patients with concerns.

“We are starting to receive calls from some of the patients,” Born said. “They have some questions and we’re able to answer a lot of those questions.”

The department provides free testing to patients or anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to bodily fluids.

“The risk of transmission through any kind of a device is very minimal and highly unlikely,” Born said.

Health officials are encouraging all patients who had the procedure from Beyer or his staff to get blood tests for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department says it offers all three tests during the following clinic hours:

Monday, Tuesday*, Wednesday and Friday (except holidays): 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Third Tuesday of the month: 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Beyer could lose his license if he does not show compliance to state regulators.