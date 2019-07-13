Pastor ‘jails’ flowers to protest detention centers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As the debate over the crisis at the border continues, a Kalamazoo pastor is hoping some strong symbols draw attention to the situation.

A “caged bouquet” installation is now on display at Bronson Park. The flowers represent children being held at detention centers at the border.

It was made by Rev. Nathan Dannison of the nearby First Congregational Church.

Dannison said he got the inspiration from his young daughter, who often tends their flower garden.

“We’re always looking for ways to express ourselves. In the church, we use symbols to point to things that are good and to point to things that are evil. This is a symbol of the goodness of the children and the evilness of their current incarceration,” Dannison said.

He said for most of his congregation, seeing children in cages at the border prompted a call to prayer and action.

“All of these things should encourage us to call our legislators to do whatever we can do to bring us back to sanity in this country,” he said.