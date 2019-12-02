Closings & Delays
Parchment to vote on contract with Kzoo Twp. fire

by: WOODTV.com staff

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Parchment city commissioners are expected to decide Monday whether to dissolve the city’s fire department.

If the plan is approved, Parchment would contract with neighboring Kalamazoo Township for fire service. The Kalamazoo Township Fire Department would get all but one of Parchment’s fire engines and trucks and its crews would staff the firehouse. Employees of the Parchment department would have to be hired by Kalamazoo Township.

If approved, the two-year deal would go into effect Jan. 1 and come with a price tag of nearly $67,000.

Kalamazoo Township leaders have already voted in favor of the plan, so the Monday meeting is the final step in the process.

The meeting (PDF) is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

