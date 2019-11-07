Over 2-hour standoff with man threatening wife

The Portage Police Department on the scene of a standoff. (Nov. 7, 2019)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage Police Department say a standoff of over two hours happened in Portage for a man threatening his wife with a knife.

Authorities say around 3:30 p.m. a woman called 911 to report a domestic assault at a home on Newells Lane near Thrushwood Avenue.

A tactical unit was called in to negotiated with the man. After over two hours, authorities were able to enter the home and remove the suspect. He was taking into custody shortly after 6 p.m.

News 8 had a crew on the scene. Police told the crew that no one was injured, but the suspect had a visible cut on his forehead.

Western Michigan University Public Safety assisted the incident.