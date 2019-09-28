Otsego Creative Arts Fest brings new challenge

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Cloudy and rainy skies weren’t going to stop curators, volunteers and attendees from enjoying the 32nd annual Creative Arts Fest Saturday.

The festival included a new feature: the Art Challenge. Devised by the Otsego Chamber of Commerce, the challenge allows locals to enter their art pieces for display and a chance at a $500 reward during the Saturday afternoon event.

Twenty-five local artists submitted something for the challenge and 2,500 people voted for the winner.

The festival also included the new Makers Market. The addition was specifically for children 7 to 17 and allowed participants to create and sell their art to attendees.

“Lots of planning goes into an event like this, several meetings and we’re always thinking, always trying to add new events every year to keep it interesting and great for our neighbors,” co-chair and Otsego native Darcy Ennis told News 8.

Ennis said the yearly festival is vital to helping the community come together and thrive.

“I just really love the whole family aspect of the event, it came full circle for me,” she said. “I’m an Otsego girl and everyone is involved. My mom runs the motorcycle show, my husband does the classic car show, I co-chair the event and my children are also down here volunteering as well. It’s an important message to send.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., festival goers enjoyed a variety of entertainment, including art pieces, local vendors, small businesses and local restaurants.