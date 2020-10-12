Oshtemo township man pleads guilty after being fended off with a battle ax one year ago

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —11 months after being arraigned in the Kalamazoo 8th District Court on charges for first degree home invasion, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and injuring a police animal while committing a crime, Alex Rawls has plead guilty to three adjusted counts on his case.

Rawls, a 33-year-old man, attempted to break into an Oshtemo apartment back on Nov. 8, 2019, but was met by a resident armed with a battle ax.

After being struck in the torso at least once, Rawls gave up and ran away only to be later tracked down by police K9 units.

Rawls pled guilty to third degree home invasion, assault of a police officer and resisting arrest, and being a habitual offender in court on Oct. 5. He is scheduled for sentencing at 10:30 am on Jan. 11.