Oshtemo Township fire truck damaged in crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Oshtemo Township fire truck was damaged in a crash.

The Oshtemo Township Fire Department was dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to a possible fire.

The truck was turning right when another vehicle attempted to pass the fire apparatus on the right-hand side. The driver then hit the fire unit’s passenger side door and front bumper, causing significant damage, authorities say.

A photo of a damaged Oshtemo Township fire truck. (Courtesy of Oshtemo Township Fire Department)

The driver didn’t stop after the crash. However, the driver was later identified and cited, according to authorities.

The department says the truck’s lights and sirens were activated during the crash.

No one was injured.

Authorities say the truck will be out-of-service for an unknown amount of time.