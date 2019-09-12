Closings & Delays
Oshtemo Target evacuated due to suspicious object

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Target near Kalamazoo was evacuated Thursday afternoon as authorities checked out a suspicious object.

The Target on W. Main Street east of US-131 in Oshtemo Township is blocked off.

No one issued a threat, but authorities are checking out an object that shouldn’t be there. Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken didn’t specify what the object was.

VanDyken said people should avoid the store and its parking lot while his department investigates.

He said more information would be released when it is available.

