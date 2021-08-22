One person recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 1400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

A short time later, a victim showed up at the hospital with injuries from a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident involving recent gun violence is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

