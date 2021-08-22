One man dead; another injured after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An early morning shooting in Kalamazoo has left one man dead and another injured.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety says the shooting happened in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they were called for a shots fired complaint, and when they arrived, they found a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he died.

Authorities say a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man was hit by a stray bullet that went through a house in the 600 block of Florence Street. That man was also taken to the hospital by ambulance, but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.