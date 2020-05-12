Olivet man’s body found in river in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A week after he fell into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek, authorities have found the body of a 19-year-old from Olivet.

Eric Punzo’s body was recovered Monday, Battle Creek officials confirmed to News 8.

Punzo fell into the river on the evening of May 4 while trying to get something his friend had dropped into the water. He could not swim, authorities said.

Authorities soon said they were treating their search for him as a recovery, not a rescue, citing deep and swift waters. Three days after he fell into the river, crews suspended dive operations but said they would still keep an eye out for his body.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Punzo’s body was found by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer in the area of Parish and Hayes streets, a couple of blocks downriver from where he fell in.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of his remains, the city said.