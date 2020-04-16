Old Battle Creek cereal plant, new plans: ‘Bring vibrancy back’

An undated courtesy photo from NAI Wisinski of West Michigan shows the former cereal plant in Battle Creek now owned by New Mill Capital, which plans to redevelop the site.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A shuttered cereal production plant in Battle Creek may soon be home to a new development.

In February, New Mill Capital purchased the 450,000-square-foot facility at 150 McCamly Street South, near the Amtrak station in downtown Battle Creek.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, which listed the property, says New Mill Capital is still in the early stages of determining how the site will be redeveloped, but it will likely include a mix of multi-family housing, warehousing, light manufacturing or similar uses.

“Our collective goal is to bring vibrancy back to the property to benefit the Battle Creek community,” stated Kara Schroer of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.

In a news release, New Mill Capital Principal Gregory Schain called the acquisition “a great redevelopment opportunity in downtown Battle Creek” that would help “execute the city’s vision of growth in the downtown area.”

New Mill Capital is currently auctioning off the facility’s cereal production equipment. More than 2,000 pieces of equipment are included in the auction, including continuous and rotary cookers, continuous dryers, stainless steel processing tanks, liquefiers, pumps, sifters, conveyors and forklifts.

Online bidding is slated to close April 22 and April 23.