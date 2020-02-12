Officers: Man dies from stab wound in Albion

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a homicide of a 66-year-old man in Calhoun County.

Officers say they were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to an unattended death in the 600 block of W. Chestnut Street, near N Albion Street in Albion.

Investigators determined Howard Embry died as a result of a stab wound to the chest area, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety.

Embry was found in his home, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Reniger at 517.629.7854 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.

