Officers look for suspect in Kzoo car break-ins

Photos of a suspect in seven vehicle break-ins in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into seven cars in Kalamazoo.

Authorities say the break-ins happened between 8-9 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Gull Road near Sunnyside Drive. Numerous items were stolen out of the vehicles, police say.

Officers say the suspect appears to be a black man that’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

In video surveillance taken near the scene, he is wearing a light-colored top with dark, full sleeves, blue jeans and a black hat. The vehicle he is driving appears to be a silver-colored sedan.

A photo of the suspect’s vehicle. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)