Officers look for suspect in Kzoo car break-ins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into seven cars in Kalamazoo.
Authorities say the break-ins happened between 8-9 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Gull Road near Sunnyside Drive. Numerous items were stolen out of the vehicles, police say.
Officers say the suspect appears to be a black man that’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.
In video surveillance taken near the scene, he is wearing a light-colored top with dark, full sleeves, blue jeans and a black hat. The vehicle he is driving appears to be a silver-colored sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.