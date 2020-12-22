Officers justified in Battle Creek deadly shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office says law enforcement officers were justified in a deadly shooting in September.

The incident happened early in the morning on Sept. 5 after a high-speed chase with 22-year-old Andrew Blowers and Battle Creek Police officers Ryan O’Connell, Patrick Herson and Steven Herbstreith. They were then joined by Calhoun County Deputy Brandon Hatch.

The chase ended after Blowers lost control of his vehicle and crashed into trees.

An undated courtesy photo of Andrew Blowers.

Officers attempted to take Blowers into custody with handguns drawn but he instead tried to free his vehicle by accelerating and drove toward Herbsteith.

Documents show that Herson and Hatched fired their guns at Blowers as he drove toward Herbsteith. Herbsteith ran in front of his patrol car before Blowers crashed into it. As Blowers continued to drive away, Herson, Herbstreith and Hatch fired shots at the vehicle before it crashed into woods.

Authorities say Blowers was found unresponsive inside his vehicle. He sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney David Gilbert on Monday determined the officers were justified in using deadly forced as a threat was posed toward them and others.