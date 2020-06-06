Officers investigate Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo but is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 3:30 a.m. officers were patrolling several north side neighborhoods addressing crowds and fights when they found a large gathering in the area of Woodbury Avenue and Florence Street. Police tried to move the group but said they were uncooperative. Officers heard gunshots in the area and went towards the sound of fire to find a victim with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue.

The victim is a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.