Officers look for suspect in Kzoo bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a suspect after a downtown Kalamazoo bank was robbed.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chase Bank in the 100 block of E. Michigan Ave.
Officers say the suspect went inside the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. No weapon was shown during the robbery, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran out after a short time, police say.
Officers say the suspect has not been located.
He is described as a Hispanic man that’s 6 feet tall with an average build. He has black and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded coat, black shirt, a backward black baseball hat and several gold-colored chains around his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.