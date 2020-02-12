Officers look for suspect in Kzoo bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a suspect after a downtown Kalamazoo bank was robbed.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chase Bank in the 100 block of E. Michigan Ave.

Officers say the suspect went inside the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. No weapon was shown during the robbery, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The Chase Bank in downtown Kalamazoo was robbed on Feb. 12, 2020.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran out after a short time, police say.

Officers say the suspect has not been located.

He is described as a Hispanic man that’s 6 feet tall with an average build. He has black and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded coat, black shirt, a backward black baseball hat and several gold-colored chains around his neck.