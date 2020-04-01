Officers ID victim of an ‘unintentional shooting’

A photo of a fatal shooting on Jackson Street in Kalamazoo on March 27, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim who was killed after being unintentionally shot in a car has been identified as 46-year-old Carman Hughes, according to Kalamazoo police Capt. Craig Habel.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday on Jackson Street, near Russell Street in Kalamazoo.

Officers found Hughes suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital but later died, Habel said.

Habel described the incident as an “unintentional shooting.” Hughes and the suspect, a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man, are related, he said.

On Friday, police said the suspect was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. Habel says the suspect has not been charged as of Wednesday.

Officers have not said what led up to the shooting.