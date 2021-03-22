Watch: Bell’s celebrates Oberon Day with virtual toast

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring and the NCAA Tournament are here and so is Bell’s Oberon Day.

Typically the brewery hosts midnight keg taps, parties and a special toast to celebrate the seasonal beer’s release. However, this year’s celebration will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bell’s plans to hold a virtual toast, “Wake Up with Oberon!” from its Eccentric Café pub Monday at noon, which will also be carried on woodtv.com. The company says the event will include “quite a few surprises,” including a special toast from brewery founder Larry Bell.

For those who feel the need to celebrate in person, Eccentric Café and Bell’s General Store will be open with limited capacity from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. to guests who are 21 years and older. Safety and social distancing measures will be in place.

Visitors can also pick up Oberon to go in bottles, cans, crowlers and growlers, as well as café food.

In addition to the traditional fruity wheat ale, the café will also serve up three Oberon varieties and Oberon inspired foods.

Bell’s newest batch of Oberon left distributor warehouses on March 18. The seasonal beer will be available in Michigan through September. People in Florida and Arizona can knock one back year-round.