Nurses union files charges against Kzoo hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s largest nurses union is filing federal and state charges against Ascension Borgess Hospital.

The Michigan Nurses Association filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the Kalamazoo hospital violated federal labor law. MNA alleges hospital officials engaged in anti-union activity, including not allowing nurses to show support for the union.

On Tuesday, the union also filed charges with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration that allege the hospital failed to provide safety information to the union in a timely way.