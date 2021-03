Crews respond to a fire on Verona Road east of Battle Creek on March 6, 2021.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews responded to a fire at a construction site east of Battle Creek Saturday.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a building along Verona Road at Logans Run in Emmett Township.

It’s not yet known what sparked the fire at the two-story building, which was under construction.

No one was injured.