No injuries in Kzoo residential fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety saw flames coming from a second story window Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a fire in the rear of a home around 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Pitcher Street in the city of Kalamazoo.

According to authorities, officers were able to safely remove everyone from the home and contain the flames to a second story bedroom.

Officers said the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family. While on scene, a family member was rushed to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

