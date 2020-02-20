No injuries in fire at Kellogg Co. building in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews say no one was hurt in a small fire at a Battle Creek building owned by the Kellogg Company.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday at the institute along Hamblin Avenue.

The fire was in a storage room on the second floor in the processing area. Crews cut open an overhead, rolling fire door to get in, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The fire was quickly diminished and didn’t extend to other parts of the building.

Crews say there were smoke and water damage on the second floor. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.