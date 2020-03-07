No injuries in Battle Creek house fire

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Battle Creek Fire Department_1520649925294.jpg.jpg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported in a home that went up in flames early Saturday morning in Battle Creek.

According to authorities, the house fire started just after 3 a.m. on Frisbie Avenue and crews arrived within six minutes to find the house with heavy flames. The fire extended to a house on the east side of the home as well as a vehicle in the driveway.

Crews said they found a person in the garage, uninjured behind a shed and was sent to LifeCare medics for further evaluation.

The fire was knocked down using a defensive approach due to fire conditions and no other residents in the home. 21 crew members responded to this fire.

It is unknown how the fire started.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 