No injuries in Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported in a home that went up in flames early Saturday morning in Battle Creek.

According to authorities, the house fire started just after 3 a.m. on Frisbie Avenue and crews arrived within six minutes to find the house with heavy flames. The fire extended to a house on the east side of the home as well as a vehicle in the driveway.

Crews said they found a person in the garage, uninjured behind a shed and was sent to LifeCare medics for further evaluation.

The fire was knocked down using a defensive approach due to fire conditions and no other residents in the home. 21 crew members responded to this fire.

It is unknown how the fire started.