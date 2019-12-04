No human remains found in sunken car in Morrow Lake

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No human remains were found in an old car that was found mostly submerged in the lake bed of Morrow Lake, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.

The Chevrolet Impala, which registration was from 1973, was found last week in Comstock Township.

It was revealed as the water was drained from the lake, which is being lowered so repairs can be made to Morrow Dam.

VanDyken says his office will have to call a special unit to try to find the car’s vehicle identification number, which was pulled out Monday.

After that, the car will likely be recycled, VanDyken said.

A photo of a car that was found in Morrow Lake in Comstock Township. (Courtesy of Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken)

No one knows how the car ended up in the water.