New Year’s Day shooting injures 2 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday near the corner of W. Lovell Street and Bellevue Place.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the first person to report the crime said two people had been shot inside a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the shooting scene, but no victims.

KDPS says two Kalamazoo residents wounded in the shooting showed up at a local hospital a short time later. Investigators say the 39-year-old and 21-year-old victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.