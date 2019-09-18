New plans for foreclosed Arcadia Brewing in Kzoo

An undated photo shows the Arcadia Ales facility in Kalamazoo, which has since gone into foreclosure.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The owners of a downtown Grand Rapids bar have new plans for the foreclosed Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo.

The people behind The Grand Woods Lounge are planning to open their second location inside the brewery. They’re working to renovate the building into a second bar and restaurant. The site’s brewing facility will be contracted out to another business.

A courtesy rendering of The Grand Woods Lounge in Kalamazoo. (Truscott Rossman/The Grand Woods Lounge)

In a news release, managing partner Dax Hylarides says they’ve spent years searching for the right spot to open a second “resort restaurant.”

Like the original Grand Woods Lounge, the Kalamazoo restaurant will offer locally produced beer as well as food and entertainment.

A courtesy rendering of The Grand Woods Lounge in Kalamazoo. (Truscott Rossman/The Grand Woods Lounge)

Arcadia Brewing Company opened in Kalamazoo in 2014 and went into foreclosure late last year. Documents obtained by News 8 showed the brewery owned more than $1.4 million to the bank and more than $150,000 in taxes.

The Grand Woods Lounge says Lansing-based Urban Feast’s hospitality management team has been overseeing Arcadia’s operation since then, at the request of the bank.

Anyone interested in the contract brewing operation at the former Arcadia site is encouraged to contact chuck@egco.us.