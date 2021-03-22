New plan looks to address Kalamazoo X-Train parties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city officials have presented a new plan on how to address mobile parties like the X-Train.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief David Boysen presented a draft of the three-phase plan Monday night at a virtual community forum.

The first phase is collecting information about the vehicles participating in the parties and the registered vehicle owners.

Data collected in the first few months of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic showed most vehicles were from Kalamazoo with the second most being rental cars.

“We want to get at least two observations of vehicles involved in this on two different occasions, that way we know it’s not an innocent person got caught up in this,” Boysen said.

The second phase involves speaking with the registered vehicle owner or sending them a warning letter. More than 120 letters were sent out last year in the period before the pandemic.

The final enforcement phase is to patrol and stop vehicles that have received warnings and have taken part in at least two other mobile parties.

“We will stop those vehicles and we will impound those cars and it will be the registered owner’s responsibility to pay the towing and storage to get those cars out, but then we will also cite the drivers for violation of the mobile nuisance party ordinance,” Boysen said.

The city is also planning to add additional speed bumps in the most impacted neighborhoods and additional lighting over the next two years, according to Public Works Director James Baker.

“We’ve heard several great comments about streetlights, and we agree. Streetlight placement as it sits today in the local street network is essentially the original placement dating back over 75 years ago,” Baker said.

The residents who spoke at the meeting are optimistic the new plan will have an impact, including Curtis Gardner.

“I do appreciate everything you guys are doing to try to help because it can be resolved,” Gardner said.