New owners to revamp McCamly Plaza Hotel for 2022 reopen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek is under new ownership and is planning a multimillion-dollar renovation, officials say.

Battle Creek Unlimited, an economic development organization, took ownership of the hotel Nov. 3 via 50 Capital Ave Development Corporation. McCamly Plaza closed in November 2019. BCU plans to reopen it in early 2022.

BCU says improvements include new mechanical equipment, a makeover to the exterior, guest room renovations and event space upgrades.

“We are eager to return this iconic property back to its glory with a complete refresh. Having a modern, well-run, and updated hotel in the heart of downtown is essential to the economic prosperity and continued revitalization of downtown Battle Creek,” said BCU President & CEO Joe Sobieralski. “This will not be a quick reprogram. We have several months of planning, design, and financing ahead of us. Our goal is to have the property renovated, rebranded, and opened in early 2022”

BCU says it plans to bring two well-known hotel brands to Battle Creek.

Suburban Inns, a Hudsonville-based hotel and hospitality management company — which works with franchise brands IHG, Marriott and Hilton — will be assisting in the revamp, BCU says.