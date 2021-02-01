New organization aims to build tiny homes for Kalamazoo homeless

KALAMAZOO, Mich, (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo-area pastor is working to get people off of the streets and into tiny homes.

Pastor William Stein says he formed Shelter Kalamazoo, a faith-based organization focused on housing the homeless.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were 567 people experiencing homelessness in 2018 in Kalamazoo County. In 2019, that number rose to 702. While HUD data for 2020 is still pending, the city says the problem is still prevalent.

A large homeless camp has been growing along the Kalamazoo River since before Christmas, and there have recently been fires at such encampments, one of which was caused by someone trying to refill a propane canister for heat.

Stein said that as a member of the clergy, he has done work to provide resources, food and transportation to the homeless population in Kalamazoo County for several years. He is now raising money through GoFundMe to build 100 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Kalamazoo area.

“Many of the folks I’ve talked to out there, they’re looking for a hand up, not a handout. Because of circumstances pertaining to COVID, because people have been evicted, because they can’t afford to pay rent, they find themselves in this circumstance,” Stein said.

Stein said his organization plans to buy 50 aluminum shelters as soon as possible. They will have storage spaces, a few beds, heat and electricity. Shelter Kalamazoo would then build 100 tiny homes that clients can transition into.

The goal is for them to one day own the tiny homes.

Stein said many have said they do make some income but it’s not enough to pay for apartments currently available in the area. He blamed much of the city’s homelessness on a lack of affordable housing.

“If you’re economically disenfranchised, you can’t afford $2,500 in order to move into an apartment. You may not even have $100, let alone $2,500 to provide a deposit of first and last months’ rent,” Stein said.

Shelter Kalamazoo said that in addition to giving people a tiny home, it plans to help homeless individuals find jobs and access mental health counseling, addiction services or any other resources they need.

Stein said providing families with a place to call their own can serve as the ladder they need to rise up again.

“A home is a foundation from which we build and so by these folks having a foundation by which to reconstruct their lives,” he said. “It will positively affect the individual.”

Shelter Kalamazoo said the goal is to begin building some shelters by summer. For information on how to volunteer, click here. Shelter Kalamazoo also has a donation option on its website.

Kalamazoo County has several projects in the works to house people living on the streets. The Kalamazoo Continuum of Care says there are housing projects underway at The Creamery on the Corner of Portage and Lake, Attainable Homes Project with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, Local Initiatives Support Corporation among several others. They say in total, these projects could provide more than 500 affordable housing units if funding is secured through state and local sources. For more information, head to Kalamazoo Continuum of Care’s website.