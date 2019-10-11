New medical marijuana business opens near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new medical marijuana dispensary opened near Battle Creek as the industry prepares for the state to accept recreational licensing applications next month.

The Emmett Township Common Citizen location started its first day of sales with a full parking lot when it opened the doors to customers.

The business is owned by Michigan Pure Med, the largest medical cannabis company in the state.

Common Citizen plans to eventually supply the location from the company’s nearby greenhouse in Marshall.

According to Michael Elias, the CEO of Michigan Pure Med and Common Citizen, the building was designed for future growth.

During the first two years of recreational marijuana sales, only medical marijuana dispensaries can acquire the new license.

“We are a recreational state and the way we set up Common Citizen is basically to provide any type of consumer-based on whatever needs they have,” Elias said. “We have designed this store to essentially meet those needs.”

People ages 21 and older will no longer need a prescription in municipalities that allow recreational sales.

The state will begin accepting license applications Nov. 1 with sales expected to start in some areas at the beginning of next year.

It is expected that many medical operators will apply for recreational licenses, which is what Common Citizen is planning. Every municipality in the state can opt-in or opt-out of recreational sales.

“We know that Emmett is progressive in the way they think and I’m hopeful that we move into a recreational space here in Emmett Township,” Elias said.

Without the need for a prescription, many businesses in other states where recreational marijuana is already being sold have seen most revenue coming through recreational sales.

“It’s nine recreational sales for every one medical if you look at more mature cannabis markets out west,” Elias said.

The CEO says the greenhouse operation in Marshall will grow to 400 jobs as the industry becomes more established.

Michigan Pure Med is holding a job fair for 40 full-time positions on Wednesday at the Marshall Welcome Center located at 323 W. Michigan Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room.

The company will be hiring a variety of positions ranging from grower openings to management opportunities.

Common Citizen will be holding a “Common Ground” grand opening event from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19. People between the ages of 18 and 21 must have a medical marijuana card to attend. Adults ages 21 and older do not need a medical marijuana card for the event that will feature refreshments and music.

The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.