New Kalamazoo youth center to open in January

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Community leaders gathered in Kalamazoo’s Eastwood neighborhood Thursday to celebrate a new youth center expected to open next year.

The new City Life Teen Center is at the former site of East Main Church of Christ near Lum Avenue.

Construction underway for the City Life Rec Center of Kalamazoo Youth for Christ. (Sept. 3, 2020)

A rendering of the City Life Rec Center of Kalamazoo Youth for Christ. (Sept. 3, 2020)

The Kalamazoo Youth For Christ organization is behind the youth center. Its location was intentionally picked to provide more resources in an under-served community.

The church was torn down in February. Though construction was paused when the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread shutdowns, it was moving again by mid-May and is expected to be done by the end of the year. The center is on track to open in January.