New Kalamazoo city commissioner sworn in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo City Commission on Monday selected a new member to fill a recently vacated seat.

Patrese Griffin was sworn in immediately after she was chosen in a 5-1 vote. She will start at next week’s regular meeting.

“I believe in equity. I believe in justice. I believe in action,” Griffin said. “I believe that we can improve the conditions in this city such as health, wealth, education, child care, employment and transportation, as well as our environment. I believe in this community and I believe that people like myself help make a difference in this city.”

She’ll serve the remainder of former Commissioner Shannon Sykes-Nehring’s term. Sykes-Nehring stepped down in May because her family moved out of the city.

The seat will be up for election in November. If Griffin wants to keep it, she’ll have to run.

Griffin, the vice chair of the Fair Housing Center of Southwest Michigan, was among five candidates who interviewed Monday night.