Neighbors spot federal agents at Portage house

Federal investigators raid a home on Osterhout Avenue in Portage on March 5, 2021.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement officials have been mum about why they launched a large response at a Portage house Friday.

Neighbors told News 8 they noticed a dozen law enforcement vehicles outside the house on Osterhout Avenue, most of which were unmarked. They also saw an agent wearing an FBI vest go inside.

The Portage public safety chief said his department was assisting anther agency and would not release any information.

News 8 has reached out to federal authorities seeking information but had not heard back as of Friday night.