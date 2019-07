KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have repaired a natural gas leak after a construction crew struck the line Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday when a construction crew working in the area hit the natural gas line.

No injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of S. Westnedge Avenue were closed at Howard Street as crews worked to repair the line. Southbound Westnedge reopened around 12:15 p.m. Friday.