National Guard holds COVID-19 testing event in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Guard put together a COVID-19 mass testing event in Battle Creek this weekend.

This is all being done in the parking lot of Kellogg Community College, and the staff expects to have tested around 1,000 people through the weekend.

The National Guard will do the testing for adults 18 and older, while Calhoun County public health teams test minors.

No paperwork is required to get tested — it’s a completely free event.

“No ID. You’re just going to have to answer a couple of questions: who you are, maybe how to contact you so we can give you the results,” said Eric Pessell, a health officer with the Calhoun County Health Department. “It’s pretty painless, you just drive up, get tested right through the window and drive off.”

The free testing continues Sunday at Kellogg Community College from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.